Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

THC traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.20. 52,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

