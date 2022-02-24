Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 757,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,344. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

