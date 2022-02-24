Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 8,464,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,132. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after buying an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 158,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 181,149 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

