Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.
Tenneco stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 8,464,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,132. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
About Tenneco
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
