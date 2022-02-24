Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 218,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,499,344 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. Tenneco’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 20.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 186,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tenneco by 34.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 195,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

