Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Terex stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Terex by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

