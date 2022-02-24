Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.17.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. 407,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,457. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

