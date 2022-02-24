Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $755.75. 1,139,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,757,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $971.28 and a 200-day moving average of $919.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

