Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.66

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 78683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

