Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $86.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,098.30. 42,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,234.08. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

