Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share.
Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $86.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,098.30. 42,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,234.08. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.