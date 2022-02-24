Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
