Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

