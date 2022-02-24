Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CFO Sells $4,937,040.00 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $69.50. 1,559,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,411. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Textron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
