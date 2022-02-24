Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CFO Sells $4,937,040.00 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $69.50. 1,559,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,411. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Textron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

