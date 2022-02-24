Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

