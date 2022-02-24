The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Boston Beer worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $368.15 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $367.03 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.