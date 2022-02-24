The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $402.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $413.00 to $402.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $308.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.36. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

