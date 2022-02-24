The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HCKT stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $607.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

