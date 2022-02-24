The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $89,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD traded down $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $304.00. 122,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The firm has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

