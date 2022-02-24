The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.42 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $308.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.36. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.