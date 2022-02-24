The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Howard Hughes worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHC stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.48. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

