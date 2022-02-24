The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group comprises about 1.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

BATRK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,374. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

