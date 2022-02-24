The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Amundi acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $2,324,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SpartanNash by 89.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SpartanNash by 97.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPTN opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

