The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $456,000 Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 84.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $316.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.