The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in National HealthCare by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in National HealthCare by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $64.24 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

