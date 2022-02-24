The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,567 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDT were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDT by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $33.82 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

