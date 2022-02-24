The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Photronics worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Photronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Photronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.