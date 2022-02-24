The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,684,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,225 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNR opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

