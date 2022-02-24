The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) EVP Diane Brayton Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYT opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
