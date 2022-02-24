The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) EVP Diane Brayton Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYT opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.