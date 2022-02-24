The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $888.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

