The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.05

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $915.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

