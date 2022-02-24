The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Price Down 12.5%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 1,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.