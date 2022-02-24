The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

