The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$104.65 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.80 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$101.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.