Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 105,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. The company has a market cap of $696.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 346,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

