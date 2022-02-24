Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.
TBPH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. The company has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.
TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.
About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.