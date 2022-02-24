Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

TBPH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. The company has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 346,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

