Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 8,231 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

