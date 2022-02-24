Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Newmont were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NEM opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

