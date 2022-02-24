Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.53 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

