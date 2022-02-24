Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 35,207 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after purchasing an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

