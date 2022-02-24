Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

