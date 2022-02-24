Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

