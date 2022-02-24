Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

