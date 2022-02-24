Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:TON opened at GBX 85 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.26.
Titon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.