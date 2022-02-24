Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:TON opened at GBX 85 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.26.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

