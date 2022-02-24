TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 685,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

