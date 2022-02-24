TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 124,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

