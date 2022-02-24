TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:TJX traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

