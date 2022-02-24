TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.10

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.32 ($0.07), with a volume of 5238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.08).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35.

About TMT Investments (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

