Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

TOL stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

