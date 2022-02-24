TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

