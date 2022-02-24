Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 169 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $395.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.81. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

