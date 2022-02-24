Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 48.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

