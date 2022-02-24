Toroso Investments LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

