Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Comerica stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

